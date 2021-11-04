V.F. Corporation (VFC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that VF Corporation Named One of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies by Forbes

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE :VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VFC is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for V.F. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.04, which is $13.29 above the current price. VFC currently public float of 391.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFC was 2.76M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stocks went up by 5.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.27% and a quarterly performance of -7.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for V.F. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.73% for VFC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $72 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to VFC, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

VFC Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.09. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Wu Veronica, who sale 500 shares at the price of $81.57 back on Jun 16. After this action, Wu Veronica now owns 3,663 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $40,785 using the latest closing price.

OTIS CLARENCE JR, the Director of V.F. Corporation, sale 13,449 shares at $79.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that OTIS CLARENCE JR is holding 18,893 shares at $1,069,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.82 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 240.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.66. Total debt to assets is 53.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.