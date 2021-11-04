The Chart for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.86. The company’s stock price has collected -4.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that Vopero Announces Strategic Investment from Grupo Axo and thredUP to Grow Sustainable Fashion Resale Marketplace in Latin America

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for ThredUp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.80, which is $7.4 above the current price. TDUP currently public float of 21.50M and currently shorts hold a 27.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 558.98K shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went down by -4.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.63% and a quarterly performance of -9.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for ThredUp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -6.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDUP reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TDUP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to TDUP, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -4.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw 2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Marino Anthony Salvatore, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $21.68 back on Nov 01. After this action, Marino Anthony Salvatore now owns 0 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $650,475 using the latest closing price.

GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC, the 10% Owner of ThredUp Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $21.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that GS INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, LLC is holding 4,049,357 shares at $651,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.05 for the present operating margin

+65.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.74. The total capital return value is set at -56.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.45.

Based on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 240.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 66.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.