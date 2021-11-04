Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) went up by 6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $181.83. The company’s stock price has collected 11.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

Is It Worth Investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SRPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SRPT is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $120.17, which is $35.12 above the current price. SRPT currently public float of 75.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRPT was 971.91K shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

SRPT stocks went up by 11.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly performance of 10.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.64% for SRPT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRPT

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRPT reach a price target of $87, previously predicting the price at $92. The rating they have provided for SRPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SRPT, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

SRPT Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.77. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. saw -49.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from BEHRENS M KATHLEEN, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $85.76 back on Mar 10. After this action, BEHRENS M KATHLEEN now owns 130,517 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $428,800 using the latest closing price.

Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf, the Director of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $83.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Wigzell Hans Lennart Rudolf is holding 16,518 shares at $835,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+83.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stands at -102.60. The total capital return value is set at -33.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.77. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 143.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.95. Total debt to assets is 36.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.