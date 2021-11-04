Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went up by 9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Planet Fitness, Moderna, Centene Corp, Arista Networks, or Apple?

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE :PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 274.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.88, which is -$5.68 below the current price. PLNT currently public float of 83.02M and currently shorts hold a 5.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLNT was 856.66K shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.42% and a quarterly performance of 8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Planet Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.89% for PLNT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $93 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLNT reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for PLNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

PLNT Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.69. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from LIVELY DORVIN D, who sale 51,533 shares at the price of $80.80 back on Aug 27. After this action, LIVELY DORVIN D now owns 54,671 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $4,163,722 using the latest closing price.

LIVELY DORVIN D, the President of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 48,467 shares at $79.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that LIVELY DORVIN D is holding 54,671 shares at $3,867,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.70 for the present operating margin

+32.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at -3.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.28. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.