NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) went up by 33.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s stock price has collected 19.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 36 min ago that NeoPhotonics Stock Soars. It’s Being Acquired by Apple Supplier Lumentum.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE :NPTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NPTN is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NeoPhotonics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.10, which is -$1.33 below the current price. NPTN currently public float of 50.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NPTN was 424.34K shares.

NPTN’s Market Performance

NPTN stocks went up by 19.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.80% and a quarterly performance of 23.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for NeoPhotonics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.15% for NPTN stocks with a simple moving average of 50.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPTN

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NPTN reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for NPTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to NPTN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

NPTN Trading at 65.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +74.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPTN rose by +56.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, NeoPhotonics Corporation saw 26.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPTN starting from Wupen Yuen, who sale 27,072 shares at the price of $8.20 back on Aug 20. After this action, Wupen Yuen now owns 215,484 shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation, valued at $221,920 using the latest closing price.

cheung Chiyue, the Chief Operating Officer of NeoPhotonics Corporation, sale 12,667 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that cheung Chiyue is holding 0 shares at $119,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+28.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoPhotonics Corporation stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.98. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 27.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.77. Total debt to assets is 15.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.