Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.60. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that FNF Reports Third Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.58 and Adjusted Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations of $2.12, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 16.6% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 21.7%

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE :FNF) Right Now?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNF is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fidelity National Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.40, which is $12.58 above the current price. FNF currently public float of 268.90M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNF was 1.33M shares.

FNF’s Market Performance

FNF stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.07% and a quarterly performance of 3.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Fidelity National Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.89% for FNF stocks with a simple moving average of 7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNF stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FNF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FNF in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $56 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNF reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for FNF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to FNF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

FNF Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.34. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc. saw 22.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from SADOWSKI PETER T, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $45.86 back on Sep 29. After this action, SADOWSKI PETER T now owns 94,908 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc., valued at $687,867 using the latest closing price.

SADOWSKI PETER T, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Fidelity National Financial Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $44.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that SADOWSKI PETER T is holding 109,908 shares at $672,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stands at +13.43. The total capital return value is set at 20.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.32. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), the company’s capital structure generated 36.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.92. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 65.11.