LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Just Got Our Attention

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) went up by 14.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.25. The company’s stock price has collected 14.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that LivaNova Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ :LIVN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIVN is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for LivaNova PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.33, which is $11.0 above the current price. LIVN currently public float of 48.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIVN was 379.61K shares.

LIVN’s Market Performance

LIVN stocks went up by 14.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.94% and a quarterly performance of 6.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for LivaNova PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.28% for LIVN stocks with a simple moving average of 12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIVN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIVN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $117 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIVN reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for LIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to LIVN, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

LIVN Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIVN rose by +14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.03. In addition, LivaNova PLC saw 35.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIVN starting from Moore Daniel Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Oct 01. After this action, Moore Daniel Jeffrey now owns 30,630 shares of LivaNova PLC, valued at $80,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Daniel Jeffrey, the Director of LivaNova PLC, sale 1,000 shares at $82.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Moore Daniel Jeffrey is holding 31,630 shares at $82,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.83 for the present operating margin

+62.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for LivaNova PLC stands at -36.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.67. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on LivaNova PLC (LIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 63.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.79. Total debt to assets is 29.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.