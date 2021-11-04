Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Unisys Corporation (UIS)?

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) went down by -18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.60. The company’s stock price has collected -10.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that German Companies Ease into Hybrid Work Models as Pandemic Conditions Lead to Technology Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE :UIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIS is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Unisys Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.50, which is $19.02 above the current price. UIS currently public float of 65.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIS was 231.73K shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS stocks went down by -10.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.84% and a quarterly performance of -11.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Unisys Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.39% for UIS stocks with a simple moving average of -13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UIS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UIS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $35 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to UIS, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

UIS Trading at -13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.49. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw 9.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from KENNEY GERALD P, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.25 back on Aug 04. After this action, KENNEY GERALD P now owns 72,323 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $242,451 using the latest closing price.

Madion Lisa, the Senior Vice President of Unisys Corporation, sale 7,100 shares at $28.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Madion Lisa is holding 6,226 shares at $201,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.41 for the present operating margin

+24.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -15.68. Equity return is now at value 156.90, with -19.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.