Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)?

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) went up by 9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s stock price has collected 11.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Better Therapeutics Appoints Thiago Licias de Oliveira as Its Chief People Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BTTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Better Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00. BTTX currently public float of 5.13M and currently shorts hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTTX was 1.90M shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stocks went up by 11.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.75% and a quarterly performance of 23.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.02% for Better Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.84% for BTTX stocks with a simple moving average of 33.58% for the last 200 days.

BTTX Trading at 31.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.59%, as shares surge +52.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX rose by +45.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.81. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw 22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.