Is Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA) a Keeper?

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:QFTA) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that TradeStation Group To Become Public Company Through Business Combination With Quantum FinTech

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :QFTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

QFTA currently public float of 21.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QFTA was 82.22K shares.

QFTA’s Market Performance

QFTA stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.10% and a quarterly performance of 0.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.31% for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.06% for QFTA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.76% for the last 200 days.

QFTA Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares surge +1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFTA rose by +1.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.83. In addition, Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QFTA

Based on Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (QFTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.