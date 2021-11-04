Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went up by 22.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.16. The company’s stock price has collected 29.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Uber, AMC Entertainment, Owens & Minor, Ferrari, or MicroStrategy?

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.40, which is $2.15 above the current price. OMI currently public float of 72.61M and currently shorts hold a 9.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 773.29K shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went up by 29.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.10% and a quarterly performance of 16.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.03% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of 23.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to OMI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

OMI Trading at 30.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +44.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI rose by +29.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.71. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 67.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Henkel Robert J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $33.33 back on Oct 15. After this action, Henkel Robert J now owns 24,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $33,330 using the latest closing price.

Henkel Robert J, the Director of Owens & Minor Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Henkel Robert J is holding 23,000 shares at $35,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.82 for the present operating margin

+14.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 160.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.56. Total debt to assets is 34.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 2.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.