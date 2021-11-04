Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) went down by -9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s stock price has collected -5.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :NMIH) Right Now?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMIH is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for NMI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.50, which is $8.94 above the current price. NMIH currently public float of 84.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMIH was 365.09K shares.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH stocks went down by -5.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.09% and a quarterly performance of 4.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for NMI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for NMIH stocks with a simple moving average of -1.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $30 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMIH reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for NMIH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 14th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NMIH, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

NMIH Trading at -1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.32. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc. saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Mathis Patrick L, who sale 23,157 shares at the price of $23.80 back on May 20. After this action, Mathis Patrick L now owns 51,537 shares of NMI Holdings Inc., valued at $551,194 using the latest closing price.

Norberg Julie, the SVP, Controller of NMI Holdings Inc., sale 2,100 shares at $23.46 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Norberg Julie is holding 23,154 shares at $49,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc. stands at +39.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.06. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.54. Total debt to assets is 18.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.