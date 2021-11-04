Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) went down by -7.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected -5.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Hillman Solutions Corp. Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ :HLMN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Hillman Solutions Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.14, which is $6.66 above the current price. HLMN currently public float of 186.59M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLMN was 1.64M shares.

HLMN’s Market Performance

HLMN stocks went down by -5.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.47% and a quarterly performance of -17.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Hillman Solutions Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.47% for HLMN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $18 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HLMN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

HLMN Trading at -10.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

The total capital return value is set at -0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.81.