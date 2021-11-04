Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) went down by -10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $460.21. The company’s stock price has collected -9.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Charles River Laboratories Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE :CRL) Right Now?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRL is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $453.20, which is $61.37 above the current price. CRL currently public float of 49.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRL was 329.41K shares.

CRL’s Market Performance

CRL stocks went down by -9.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly performance of -5.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.56% for CRL stocks with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $385 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRL reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $270. The rating they have provided for CRL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CRL, setting the target price at $254 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

CRL Trading at -9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $418.54. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw 55.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from Girshick Birgit, who sale 2,344 shares at the price of $439.90 back on Sep 14. After this action, Girshick Birgit now owns 27,602 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $1,031,126 using the latest closing price.

Girshick Birgit, the Corporate Executive VP of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 81 shares at $442.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Girshick Birgit is holding 29,946 shares at $35,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.70 for the present operating margin

+32.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +12.46. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.53. Total debt to assets is 39.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.