Here’s Our Rant About The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) went down by -7.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/21 that (PR) Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE :LEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for The Lion Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.19, which is $6.4 above the current price. LEV currently public float of 85.79M and currently shorts hold a 9.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEV was 1.13M shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.70% and a quarterly performance of -11.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.81% for LEV stocks with a simple moving average of -23.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $16.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

CIBC gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to LEV, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

LEV Trading at 6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +16.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.22. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -27.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.