Here’s How Your Trade AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) Aggressively Right Now

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) went down by -26.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.17. The company’s stock price has collected -24.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that (PR) AcuityAds Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ATY) Right Now?

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.12. ATY currently public float of 45.99M. Today, the average trading volume of ATY was 223.23K shares.

ATY’s Market Performance

ATY stocks went down by -24.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.25% and a quarterly performance of -45.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for AcuityAds Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.64% for ATY stocks with a simple moving average of -56.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATY

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ATY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2021.

ATY Trading at -32.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATY fell by -24.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, AcuityAds Holdings Inc. saw -57.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+43.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. stands at +3.52. The total capital return value is set at 15.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.28.

Based on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY), the company’s capital structure generated 53.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.