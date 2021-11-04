Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy RingCentral Inc. (RNG)?

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $449.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/21 that Susan G. Komen Maximizes Breast Cancer Donor Dollars by Going Fully Remote with RingCentral Cloud Communications

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for RingCentral Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $394.00, which is $150.27 above the current price. RNG currently public float of 80.54M and currently shorts hold a 9.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 1.12M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went up by 1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.22% and a quarterly performance of -3.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for RingCentral Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $350 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

Summit Insights, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNG reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for RNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to RNG, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

RNG Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.93. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -36.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Agarwal Vaibhav, who sale 83 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Oct 22. After this action, Agarwal Vaibhav now owns 28,726 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $20,750 using the latest closing price.

Agarwal Vaibhav, the Chief Accounting Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 274 shares at $250.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Agarwal Vaibhav is holding 28,809 shares at $68,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.33 for the present operating margin

+72.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -7.01. The total capital return value is set at -7.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.75. Equity return is now at value -58.10, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on RingCentral Inc. (RNG), the company’s capital structure generated 468.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.40. Total debt to assets is 66.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 458.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.