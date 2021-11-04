Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) went up by 31.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s stock price has collected 7.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 56 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Evaxion Biotech, Stratasys, Maxar Technologies, Concert Pharmaceuticals, or Gogo?

Is It Worth Investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CNCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNCE is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $10.89 above the current price. CNCE currently public float of 28.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNCE was 81.25K shares.

CNCE’s Market Performance

CNCE stocks went up by 7.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.03% and a quarterly performance of -19.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.54% for CNCE stocks with a simple moving average of -16.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNCE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CNCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNCE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNCE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CNCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CNCE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CNCE Trading at 18.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +39.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNCE rose by +49.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -77.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNCE starting from Becker Marc A., who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $3.28 back on Aug 16. After this action, Becker Marc A. now owns 64,067 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $23,957 using the latest closing price.

Cassella James V, the Chief Development Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,086 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Cassella James V is holding 85,978 shares at $26,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-919.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -946.17. The total capital return value is set at -54.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.71. Equity return is now at value -47.20, with -38.90 for asset returns.

Based on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.87. Total debt to assets is 10.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.02.