Can On Holding AG (ONON) Remain Competitive?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went up by 8.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s stock price has collected 13.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that On to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2261.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for On Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.78, which is -$2.83 below the current price. ONON currently public float of 238.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 1.74M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.54% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of 16.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONON, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

ONON Trading at 16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +29.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +13.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.61. In addition, On Holding AG saw 9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.02 for the present operating margin

+52.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at -6.47. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.90.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 9.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.83. Total debt to assets is 6.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.