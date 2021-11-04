B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) went up by 6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.84. The company’s stock price has collected 14.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/21 that B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE :BGS) Right Now?

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGS is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for B&G Foods Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$5.5 below the current price. BGS currently public float of 56.01M and currently shorts hold a 25.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGS was 677.01K shares.

BGS’s Market Performance

BGS stocks went up by 14.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.14% and a quarterly performance of 18.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for B&G Foods Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.84% for BGS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $31 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to BGS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

BGS Trading at 11.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +12.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS rose by +14.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.65. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 19.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wacha Bruce C, who sale 23,260 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Jun 02. After this action, Wacha Bruce C now owns 15,350 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $785,720 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.99 for the present operating margin

+23.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.47. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 284.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.01. Total debt to assets is 62.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 283.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.