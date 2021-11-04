Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) went up by 5.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s stock price has collected 6.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/21 that Akamai’s Strong Earnings Came With a Big Stock Buyback

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $132.77, which is $22.21 above the current price. AKAM currently public float of 160.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.20M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stocks went up by 6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.45% and a quarterly performance of -2.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Akamai Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.30% for AKAM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $140 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AKAM, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.65. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Blumofe Robert, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $104.15 back on Oct 29. After this action, Blumofe Robert now owns 7,906 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $624,900 using the latest closing price.

Blumofe Robert, the Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $118.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Blumofe Robert is holding 13,906 shares at $711,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+60.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +17.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 65.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.51. Total debt to assets is 35.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.