A Lesson to Learn: D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI)

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.89. The company's stock price has collected 1.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE :DHI) Right Now?

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DHI is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for D.R. Horton Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.94, which is $22.13 above the current price. DHI currently public float of 321.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DHI was 2.30M shares.

DHI’s Market Performance

DHI stocks went up by 1.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.05% and a quarterly performance of -7.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for D.R. Horton Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.86% for DHI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $125 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DHI, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

DHI Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.47. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Hewatt Michael W, who sale 2,342 shares at the price of $92.66 back on Jul 27. After this action, Hewatt Michael W now owns 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $217,010 using the latest closing price.

BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 2,812 shares at $92.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that BUCHANAN MICHAEL R is holding 0 shares at $260,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+24.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 19.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.17. Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 36.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.73. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.