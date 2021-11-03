Wall Street Pummels The RealReal Inc. (REAL) After Recent Earnings Report

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) went down by -6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.22. The company’s stock price has collected -6.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/21 that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its Third Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ :REAL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for The RealReal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.80, which is $9.28 above the current price. REAL currently public float of 90.14M and currently shorts hold a 19.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REAL was 3.08M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stocks went down by -6.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.71% and a quarterly performance of -19.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.30% for The RealReal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for REAL stocks with a simple moving average of -33.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAL reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for REAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 05th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to REAL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

REAL Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, The RealReal Inc. saw -35.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Sahi Levesque Rati, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $13.63 back on Oct 26. After this action, Sahi Levesque Rati now owns 422,131 shares of The RealReal Inc., valued at $17,038 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of The RealReal Inc., sale 1,250 shares at $12.57 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 423,381 shares at $15,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.62 for the present operating margin

+56.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for The RealReal Inc. stands at -58.62. The total capital return value is set at -42.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.26. Equity return is now at value -112.10, with -31.10 for asset returns.

Based on The RealReal Inc. (REAL), the company’s capital structure generated 145.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.35. Total debt to assets is 46.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.