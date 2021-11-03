The Chart for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in FuelCell Energy, Kopin, WiMi Hologram Cloud, Groupon, or Univar Solutions?

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE :UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Univar Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.60, which is $1.47 above the current price. UNVR currently public float of 169.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNVR was 788.00K shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR stocks went up by 7.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.05% and a quarterly performance of 18.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for Univar Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.08% for UNVR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNVR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for UNVR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to UNVR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

UNVR Trading at 15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.76. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 46.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from Pappas Christopher D, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $23.84 back on Aug 05. After this action, Pappas Christopher D now owns 131,088 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $166,880 using the latest closing price.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., sale 11,061 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that NEWLIN STEPHEN D is holding 222,704 shares at $298,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.76 for the present operating margin

+21.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +0.64. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.18. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 156.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.08. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.