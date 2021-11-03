The Chart for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 15.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s stock price has collected 18.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that Tanger Reports Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE :SKT) Right Now?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 99.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $16.29, which is -$4.16 below the current price. SKT currently public float of 100.03M and currently shorts hold a 19.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKT was 786.78K shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stocks went up by 18.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.94% and a quarterly performance of 24.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 222.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.21% for SKT stocks with a simple moving average of 21.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

SKT Trading at 20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +23.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +18.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.21. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw 105.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from REDDIN THOMAS, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $17.35 back on Sep 15. After this action, REDDIN THOMAS now owns 45,726 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $86,750 using the latest closing price.

WARREN CARRIE A, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that WARREN CARRIE A is holding 51,541 shares at $25,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.15 for the present operating margin

+35.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at -8.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.67. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT), the company’s capital structure generated 490.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.07. Total debt to assets is 76.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 473.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.