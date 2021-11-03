Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) went up by 7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s stock price has collected 15.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/21 that Confluent to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 04, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ :CFLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Confluent Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.29, which is -$18.31 below the current price. CFLT currently public float of 27.58M and currently shorts hold a 15.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFLT was 1.19M shares.

CFLT’s Market Performance

CFLT stocks went up by 15.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.58% and a quarterly performance of 82.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for Confluent Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.25% for CFLT stocks with a simple moving average of 38.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFLT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFLT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $61 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFLT reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for CFLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CFLT, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

CFLT Trading at 19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +28.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +15.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.74. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 68.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.56 for the present operating margin

+68.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -97.15. The total capital return value is set at -118.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.75.

Based on Confluent Inc. (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.