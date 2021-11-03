Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) went down by -9.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.06. The company’s stock price has collected -5.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Ralph Lauren Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE :RL) Right Now?

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RL is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.77, which is $24.25 above the current price. RL currently public float of 48.08M and currently shorts hold a 8.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RL was 847.30K shares.

RL’s Market Performance

RL stocks went down by -5.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of -4.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Ralph Lauren Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for RL stocks with a simple moving average of -1.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $137 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RL reach a price target of $147. The rating they have provided for RL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RL, setting the target price at $152 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

RL Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RL fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.77. In addition, Ralph Lauren Corporation saw 12.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RL starting from Joly Hubert, who purchase 8,400 shares at the price of $117.90 back on Aug 18. After this action, Joly Hubert now owns 26,232 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation, valued at $990,360 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Jane, the CFO and COO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, sale 4,233 shares at $129.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Nielsen Jane is holding 90,310 shares at $546,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+59.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralph Lauren Corporation stands at -2.75. The total capital return value is set at 3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.25. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), the company’s capital structure generated 139.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.16. Total debt to assets is 45.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.