Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) went down by -5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.39. The company’s stock price has collected 2.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Canadian Solar Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for November 18

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ :CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Canadian Solar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.33, which is $6.17 above the current price. CSIQ currently public float of 46.16M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 1.04M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

CSIQ stocks went up by 2.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.51% and a quarterly performance of -5.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Canadian Solar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for CSIQ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $71 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Cascend Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares surge +21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.17. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw -23.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.61 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +4.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.60. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 184.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 44.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.