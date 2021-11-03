Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) went down by -24.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.96. The company’s stock price has collected -20.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Cardiol Therapeutics to Commence Trading on NASDAQ Under the Symbol “CRDL”

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.66. CRDL currently public float of 39.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDL was 746.19K shares.

CRDL’s Market Performance

CRDL stocks went down by -20.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.94% and a quarterly performance of 58.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.06% for CRDL stocks with a simple moving average of -17.86% for the last 200 days.

CRDL Trading at -34.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.81%, as shares sank -23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL fell by -36.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. saw 56.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

The total capital return value is set at -146.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -146.46. Equity return is now at value -134.70, with -120.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.17. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,243.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.