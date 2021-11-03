Is BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) a Keeper?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.55. The company’s stock price has collected 6.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that BorgWarner to Supply European OEM with SiC Inverters for New Electric Vehicles

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE :BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for BorgWarner Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.44, which is $5.3 above the current price. BWA currently public float of 238.56M and currently shorts hold a 5.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWA was 1.78M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA stocks went up by 6.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.61% and a quarterly performance of 0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for BorgWarner Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for BWA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $47 based on the research report published on September 20th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

BWA Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.97. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $55.22 back on Jun 02. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 127,977 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $248,490 using the latest closing price.

Fadool Joseph F., the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $51.59 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Fadool Joseph F. is holding 122,141 shares at $928,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.41 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.96. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 62.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.39. Total debt to assets is 24.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.