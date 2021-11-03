iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) went up by 37.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $286.19. The company’s stock price has collected 7.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that iRhythm Technologies Comments on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule

Is It Worth Investing in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :IRTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRTC is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.40, which is -$35.57 below the current price. IRTC currently public float of 28.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRTC was 404.46K shares.

IRTC’s Market Performance

IRTC stocks went up by 7.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.64% and a quarterly performance of 54.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for iRhythm Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.62% for IRTC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRTC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IRTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IRTC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

IRTC Trading at 74.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +95.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRTC rose by +74.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.36. In addition, iRhythm Technologies Inc. saw -67.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRTC starting from Vort David A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $247.70 back on Jan 26. After this action, Vort David A now owns 22,126 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc., valued at $1,238,498 using the latest closing price.

Vort David A, the EVP, Sales of iRhythm Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $251.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Vort David A is holding 22,126 shares at $1,256,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.47 for the present operating margin

+73.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for iRhythm Technologies Inc. stands at -16.53. The total capital return value is set at -12.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.55. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.39. Total debt to assets is 23.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.