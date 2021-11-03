Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went down by -2.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.95. The company’s stock price has collected -7.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that Arcosa, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kimberly Lubel as a New Director

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE :VLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Valero Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $89.88, which is $15.32 above the current price. VLO currently public float of 407.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 3.66M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went down by -7.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.12% and a quarterly performance of 18.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.74% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VLO, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

VLO Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.89. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 34.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 26,750 shares at the price of $82.33 back on Oct 25. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 511,213 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $2,202,394 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 36,000 shares at $58.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 0 shares at $2,109,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.68 for the present operating margin

-1.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at -2.20. The total capital return value is set at -5.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.35. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corporation (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 84.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.74. Total debt to assets is 30.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.