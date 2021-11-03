Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) went up by 29.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $215.02. The company’s stock price has collected 38.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Rogers Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Rogers Corporation (NYSE :ROG) Right Now?

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROG is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rogers Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $250.80, which is -$25.5 below the current price. ROG currently public float of 18.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROG was 60.57K shares.

ROG’s Market Performance

ROG stocks went up by 38.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.28% and a quarterly performance of 43.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 131.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Rogers Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.70% for ROG stocks with a simple moving average of 42.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROG

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROG reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for ROG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

ROG Trading at 39.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 25.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +44.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROG rose by +38.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.65. In addition, Rogers Corporation saw 73.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROG starting from DAIGLE ROBERT C, who sale 3,083 shares at the price of $271.25 back on Nov 02. After this action, DAIGLE ROBERT C now owns 7,891 shares of Rogers Corporation, valued at $836,264 using the latest closing price.

BARNES KEITH, the Director of Rogers Corporation, sale 775 shares at $194.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that BARNES KEITH is holding 4,750 shares at $150,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.91 for the present operating margin

+31.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rogers Corporation stands at +6.23. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.73. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rogers Corporation (ROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.28. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.