Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American Express Company (AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went down by -0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.03. The company’s stock price has collected -4.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that American Express Announces Additional Actions to Help Combat Climate Change

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $190.86, which is $16.89 above the current price. AXP currently public float of 641.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 3.48M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went down by -4.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.30% and a quarterly performance of 3.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.72% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $169 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2021.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXP, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

AXP Trading at 2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.13. In addition, American Express Company saw 43.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from GORDON MARC D, who sale 13,424 shares at the price of $159.24 back on Sep 10. After this action, GORDON MARC D now owns 17,600 shares of American Express Company, valued at $2,137,638 using the latest closing price.

CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, the Vice Chairman and CFO of American Express Company, sale 74,677 shares at $170.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that CAMPBELL JEFFREY C is holding 86,125 shares at $12,731,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+69.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +8.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Company (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 195.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.11. Total debt to assets is 23.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.