Here’s Our Rant About MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) went down by -11.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.33. The company’s stock price has collected -5.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/21 that MediaAlpha To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE :MAX) Right Now?

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for MediaAlpha Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.43, which is $25.43 above the current price. MAX currently public float of 17.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAX was 214.05K shares.

MAX’s Market Performance

MAX stocks went down by -5.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.61% and a quarterly performance of -46.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for MediaAlpha Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.02% for MAX stocks with a simple moving average of -56.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $30 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAX reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for MAX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MAX, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

MAX Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.06. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc. saw -59.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from Cramer Keith, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $18.92 back on Oct 18. After this action, Cramer Keith now owns 39,921 shares of MediaAlpha Inc., valued at $80,410 using the latest closing price.

Sweetser Jeff, the See Remarks of MediaAlpha Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Sweetser Jeff is holding 19,525 shares at $140,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+14.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc. stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at 28.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.24. Equity return is now at value 40.10, with -11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 3.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.