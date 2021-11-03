Here’s How Your Trade Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Aggressively Right Now

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went down by -10.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.27. The company’s stock price has collected -6.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/21 that Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $123.27, which is $27.23 above the current price. NBIX currently public float of 92.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 605.17K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went down by -6.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly performance of 2.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.50% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $112 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2021.

NBIX Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.09. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from LYONS GARY A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $105.06 back on Oct 07. After this action, LYONS GARY A now owns 208,697 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $525,294 using the latest closing price.

Grigoriadis Dimitri E., the Chief Research Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $104.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Grigoriadis Dimitri E. is holding 82,273 shares at $838,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+98.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 24.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.01. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 20.70 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 37.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.29. Total debt to assets is 24.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.