Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went up by 10.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s stock price has collected 18.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Extreme Networks Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3790.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.80, which is $2.03 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 742.21K shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went up by 18.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.13% and a quarterly performance of 4.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 187.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Extreme Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.83% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

EXTR Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +18.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.13. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 65.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $10.10 back on Oct 01. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 718,806 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $252,522 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 718,806 shares at $254,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.87 for the present operating margin

+56.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.45. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 717.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.77. Total debt to assets is 38.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 639.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.