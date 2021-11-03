Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Net Element Inc. (NETE)?

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) went up by 24.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s stock price has collected 43.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Mullen Automotive Begins Expansion Plans for 1.2M sq. ft. of Additional EV Manufacturing Space

Is It Worth Investing in Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ :NETE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NETE is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Net Element Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00, which is $11.91 above the current price. NETE currently public float of 5.70M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NETE was 430.87K shares.

NETE’s Market Performance

NETE stocks went up by 43.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.21% and a quarterly performance of -0.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.43% for Net Element Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.73% for NETE stocks with a simple moving average of 1.85% for the last 200 days.

NETE Trading at 25.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NETE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares surge +44.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NETE rose by +43.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Net Element Inc. saw -20.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NETE starting from Wolberg Steven, who sale 500 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Sep 01. After this action, Wolberg Steven now owns 14,296 shares of Net Element Inc., valued at $5,500 using the latest closing price.

GINSBERG JEFFREY, the Chief Financial Officer of Net Element Inc., sale 4,824 shares at $10.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that GINSBERG JEFFREY is holding 0 shares at $48,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NETE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.84 for the present operating margin

+10.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Net Element Inc. stands at -9.04. The total capital return value is set at -33.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.75. Equity return is now at value -61.60, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Net Element Inc. (NETE), the company’s capital structure generated 390.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.63. Total debt to assets is 40.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 337.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.