Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) went down by -8.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.01. The company’s stock price has collected -4.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/27/21 that Barnes & Noble Education Names Maureen Paradine as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE :BNED) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNED is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $2.01 above the current price. BNED currently public float of 37.13M and currently shorts hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNED was 410.67K shares.

BNED’s Market Performance

BNED stocks went down by -4.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.35% and a quarterly performance of 29.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 304.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Barnes & Noble Education Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.15% for BNED stocks with a simple moving average of 19.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNED stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BNED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNED in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNED reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for BNED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

BNED Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNED fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. saw 114.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNED starting from LEVENICK ZACHARY, who purchase 15,300 shares at the price of $10.17 back on Oct 04. After this action, LEVENICK ZACHARY now owns 230,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., valued at $155,601 using the latest closing price.

LEVENICK ZACHARY, the Director of Barnes & Noble Education Inc., purchase 14,700 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that LEVENICK ZACHARY is holding 214,700 shares at $147,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.67 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stands at -9.19. The total capital return value is set at -17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.01. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 39.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.