A Lesson to Learn: Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.53. The company’s stock price has collected 7.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Coursera Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 -2-

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE :COUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coursera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.79, which is $17.76 above the current price. COUR currently public float of 126.16M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUR was 1.87M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stocks went up by 7.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.94% and a quarterly performance of -16.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.58% for Coursera Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.28% for COUR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $45 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to COUR, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

COUR Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +15.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +7.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.21. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw -19.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Vandenbosch Betty M., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.33 back on Oct 29. After this action, Vandenbosch Betty M. now owns 140,582 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $883,310 using the latest closing price.

wang Xueyan, the SVP, Services of Coursera Inc., sale 3,081 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that wang Xueyan is holding 84,892 shares at $108,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.69 for the present operating margin

+52.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -22.76. The total capital return value is set at -32.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.04.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.