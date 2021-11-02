Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) went up by 12.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s stock price has collected 6.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :VNDA) Right Now?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNDA is at 0.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.00, which is $4.72 above the current price. VNDA currently public float of 54.18M and currently shorts hold a 8.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNDA was 412.96K shares.

VNDA’s Market Performance

VNDA stocks went up by 6.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.44% and a quarterly performance of 13.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.24% for VNDA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNDA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VNDA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to VNDA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

VNDA Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.07. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 46.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Jones Aranthan II, who sale 16,824 shares at the price of $16.49 back on Sep 15. After this action, Jones Aranthan II now owns 81,980 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $277,394 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Stephen Ray, the Director of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 19,109 shares at $16.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Mitchell Stephen Ray is holding 9,215 shares at $319,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.98 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +9.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.92. Total debt to assets is 2.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.21.