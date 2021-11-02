Is EVgo Inc. (EVGO) a Keeper?

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) went up by 11.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s stock price has collected 20.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/21 that EVgo Applauds LADWP Commercial Electric Vehicle Charging Rates and Streamlined Development Processes and Accelerates Construction of New Fast Charging Stations Within LADWP Territory

Is It Worth Investing in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ :EVGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for EVgo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $3.62 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of EVGO was 3.08M shares.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVGO stocks went up by 20.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.36% and a quarterly performance of 13.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for EVgo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.57% for EVGO stocks with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $11 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVGO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EVGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 15th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVGO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

EVGO Trading at 23.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +30.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO rose by +20.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.26. In addition, EVgo Inc. saw -3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.