Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) went up by 14.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.64. The company’s stock price has collected 24.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Immersion Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ :IMMR) Right Now?

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMMR is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Immersion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $5.83 above the current price. IMMR currently public float of 22.04M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMMR was 508.70K shares.

IMMR’s Market Performance

IMMR stocks went up by 24.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.75% and a quarterly performance of 23.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.98% for Immersion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.76% for IMMR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMR stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for IMMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMR in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $15 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMMR reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for IMMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

IMMR Trading at 28.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +34.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMR rose by +24.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Immersion Corporation saw -18.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMMR starting from Smith Jared, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $10.13 back on Mar 17. After this action, Smith Jared now owns 26,034 shares of Immersion Corporation, valued at $27,858 using the latest closing price.

Smith Jared, the Interim CEO/VP Worldwide Sales of Immersion Corporation, sale 33,500 shares at $10.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Smith Jared is holding 28,784 shares at $362,547 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.65 for the present operating margin

+95.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immersion Corporation stands at +17.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.10. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Immersion Corporation (IMMR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 3.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.47.