FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) went up by 31.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.99. The company’s stock price has collected 17.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/21 that FG Financial Group, Inc. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering

Is It Worth Investing in FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :FGF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FGF is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FG Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. FGF currently public float of 4.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FGF was 23.89K shares.

FGF’s Market Performance

FGF stocks went up by 17.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.58% and a quarterly performance of -20.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for FG Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.57% for FGF stocks with a simple moving average of -15.83% for the last 200 days.

FGF Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.28%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGF rose by +17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, FG Financial Group Inc. saw 20.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGF starting from SWETS LARRY G JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $25.10 back on Sep 15. After this action, SWETS LARRY G JR now owns 10,000 shares of FG Financial Group Inc., valued at $251,000 using the latest closing price.

Fundamental Global GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of FG Financial Group Inc., sale 11,321 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Fundamental Global GP, LLC is holding 22,678 shares at $283,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGF

The total capital return value is set at -47.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -78.80, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.45.