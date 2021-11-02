Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) went up by 26.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s stock price has collected 26.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Comtech Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal

Is It Worth Investing in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ :CMTL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMTL is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.90, which is $1.42 above the current price. CMTL currently public float of 25.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMTL was 157.77K shares.

CMTL’s Market Performance

CMTL stocks went up by 26.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.98% and a quarterly performance of 9.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for Comtech Telecommunications Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.55% for CMTL stocks with a simple moving average of 9.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMTL

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMTL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for CMTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CMTL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

CMTL Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMTL rose by +26.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.66. In addition, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. saw 31.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMTL starting from LESAVOY LISA , who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Dec 11. After this action, LESAVOY LISA now owns 4,000 shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., valued at $68,640 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+33.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stands at -12.63. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.04. Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), the company’s capital structure generated 49.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.25. Total debt to assets is 25.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.