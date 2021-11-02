Can The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Remain Competitive?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.23. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Clorox Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Results, Confirms Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE :PG) Right Now?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $154.07, which is $10.15 above the current price. PG currently public float of 2.41B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PG was 6.54M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.19% and a quarterly performance of -0.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.22% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.65% for PG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $160 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $163, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PG, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

PG Trading at -0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +2.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.91. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Francisco Ma. Fatima, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $143.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, Francisco Ma. Fatima now owns 15,808 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $171,600 using the latest closing price.

PELTZ NELSON, the Director of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 207,000 shares at $142.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that PELTZ NELSON is holding 5,264,066 shares at $29,482,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.43 for the present operating margin

+51.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.79. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.45. Total debt to assets is 27.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.