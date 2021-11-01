Why Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) went down by -10.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $231.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/21 that Mohawk Industries Reports Q3 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE :MHK) Right Now?

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MHK is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $227.92, which is $47.21 above the current price. MHK currently public float of 55.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MHK was 448.47K shares.

MHK’s Market Performance

MHK stocks went down by -7.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.11% and a quarterly performance of -8.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.91% for Mohawk Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.45% for MHK stocks with a simple moving average of -6.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MHK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MHK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MHK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $213 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to MHK, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

MHK Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHK fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.36. In addition, Mohawk Industries Inc. saw 25.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHK starting from Brunk James, who sale 950 shares at the price of $195.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Brunk James now owns 7,048 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc., valued at $185,250 using the latest closing price.

Thiers Bernard, the President-Flooring ROW of Mohawk Industries Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $222.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Thiers Bernard is holding 65,508 shares at $1,110,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mohawk Industries Inc. stands at +5.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK), the company’s capital structure generated 36.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.47. Total debt to assets is 21.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.