We Analyzed the Future Direction of Century Aluminum Company (CENX), Here is What We Found

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) went down by -8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s stock price has collected -15.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that 8 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Undervalued

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ :CENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENX is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Century Aluminum Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.50, which is $5.29 above the current price. CENX currently public float of 50.49M and currently shorts hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENX was 1.59M shares.

CENX’s Market Performance

CENX stocks went down by -15.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.78% and a quarterly performance of -8.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 88.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Century Aluminum Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.00% for CENX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CENX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for CENX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to CENX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

CENX Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX fell by -15.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.32. In addition, Century Aluminum Company saw 19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Gudlaugsson Gunnar, who sale 5,473 shares at the price of $17.74 back on Mar 03. After this action, Gudlaugsson Gunnar now owns 27,140 shares of Century Aluminum Company, valued at $97,091 using the latest closing price.

BLESS MICHAEL A, the President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company, sale 15,000 shares at $17.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that BLESS MICHAEL A is holding 353,989 shares at $264,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.00 for the present operating margin

-2.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Company stands at -7.68. The total capital return value is set at -8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -56.10, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Company (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 62.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.50. Total debt to assets is 24.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.