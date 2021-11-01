Wall Street Pummels ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) After Recent Earnings Report

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.48. The company’s stock price has collected 16.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that ChargePoint Welcomes Lisa Mulrooney Gross as Chief People Officer

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.33, which is $8.55 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 8.67M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went up by 16.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.96% and a quarterly performance of 6.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.67% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $29 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHPT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

CHPT Trading at 18.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +28.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.64. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -38.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Linse Michael, who sale 225,904 shares at the price of $20.57 back on Sep 29. After this action, Linse Michael now owns 0 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $4,646,700 using the latest closing price.

Jansen Colleen, the Chief Marketing Officer of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 49,429 shares at $20.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Jansen Colleen is holding 366,619 shares at $1,017,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

The total capital return value is set at -4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -220.47. Equity return is now at value -148.70, with -89.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 83.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.