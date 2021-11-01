Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went down by -7.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected 7.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 1.78.

SLI currently public float of 127.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 2.15M shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went up by 7.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.85% and a quarterly performance of 61.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 637.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.57% for Standard Lithium Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.34% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of 134.89% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at 43.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +43.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +292.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw 408.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -39.30, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.78.